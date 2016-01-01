ON AIR - LISTEN LIVE

Number one on the Papa Johns Top 63 and Alabama signee Vandarius Cowan joins Joe and Kokell in studio. Listen>>
Evan is joined by NFL Network's Heath Evans to talk about who has the bigger man crush on Patriots QB Tom Brady. (Photo: Sports Illustrated) Listen >>
FAU head football coach Lane Kiffin joins Big Mike and Brian Rowitz to discuss his first signing day with the Owls. Listen>>
Julio Jones or Gronk? Joe and Kokell tackle all the tough choices in sports and life in This Or That Thursday. Listen>>
Joe and Kokell are joined by the new head coach of the Keiser Seahawks Football Team Doug Socha. Listen>>
9-11pm
11:00 p.m. ESPN Radio
12:00 a.m. ESPN Radio
Land Rover Palm Beach
Player Of The Week
Anthony Polite
Sport: Men's Basketball
Click here to read more
The ESPN West Palm team wants to hear from you!
If you have a story idea/score/tip,
please contact us:
Team IP Team of the Week:
Boca Raton
Sport: Football