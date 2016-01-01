ON AIR - LISTEN LIVE

Western Kentucky beat Memphis 51-31 in the 3rd edition of the Boca Raton Bowl. HT from the Bowl >> Joe and Mike >>
FAU has hired former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin to be their new head football coach. He's the 5th in program history. Lane with Evan >> Pat Chun on the HT >>
Keiser basketball coach Rollie Massimino has reached the 800 career win milestone after the Seahawks 77-47 win over Trinity Baptist. Read >>
ESPN West Palm has unveiled the top 63 football seniors, counting down to the top players in the area. Check out the full list as we get ready for football season. Top 63 >>
ESPN West Palm has a new weekday lineup! Catch Josh Cohen & The HomeTeam after Mike and Mike. Listen >> More >>
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
6:00 p.m. ESPN West Palm Tonight
7:00 p.m. Jalen & Jacoby
Player Of The Week
Anthony Polite
Sport: Men's Basketball
Boca Raton
Sport: Football