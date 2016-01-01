ON AIR - LISTEN LIVE

The Chargers will relocate from San Diego to Los Angeles. Josh Cohen and the HomeTeam discuss the move and more. Listen >>
Did a boat trip to Miami factor in to Odell Beckham Junior's performance in the Giants 38-13 playoff loss to the Packers? Evan and JMP discuss. Listen >>
Keiser University has selected their first ever football coach, former high school state champion Doug Socha. Read >>
ESPN West Palm has unveiled the top 63 football seniors, counting down to the top players in the area. Check out the full list as we get ready for football season. Top 63 >>
